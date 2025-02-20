Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Acquires 6,300 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,066.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin bought 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,180.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin acquired 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin bought 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.89. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFW shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

