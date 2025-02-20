Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Acquires 6,300 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,066.00.
Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin bought 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,180.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin acquired 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin bought 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.89. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.64 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calfrac Well Services
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.