Insider Buying: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Purchases 250 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director George Brian Weber bought 250 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

George Brian Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, George Brian Weber purchased 500 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.95 per share, with a total value of C$23,475.00.

On Friday, December 20th, George Brian Weber bought 65 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,454.10.

TSE CGY traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,095. The stock has a market cap of C$528.26 million, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Calian Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$42.88 and a twelve month high of C$60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.14.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

