Insider Buying: Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Insider Purchases £5,350 in Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Yuuichiro Nakajima bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £5,350 ($6,732.10).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.33) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.21. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 41.12.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 91.45%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

