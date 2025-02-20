Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Sells 4,148 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $149,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,098.24. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $10,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,658,000 after purchasing an additional 505,481 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

