Insider Selling: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) President Sells 8,048 Shares of Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) President Joshua Pinto sold 8,048 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $13,440.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at $128,509.84. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NMRA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 1,452,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,384. The company has a market cap of $276.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

