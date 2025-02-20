Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Sells 887 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) Director Randy J. Martinez sold 887 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $124,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,852.12. This trade represents a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Down 0.3 %

PLXS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $172.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.74.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Sig Brokerage LP purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Plexus by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

