Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Sells 52,327 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rambus Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rambus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Rambus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.