Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 61,334 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,564,235 shares in the company, valued at $38,636,307.40. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 17,789 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $213,468.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,077,236.16.

SNAP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,947,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,435,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

