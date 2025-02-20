Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Sells 1,723 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $68,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,579 shares in the company, valued at $32,519,411.58. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Ira Liran sold 300 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $1,067,400.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of COCO traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.30. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 709,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.