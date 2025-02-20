Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Sells 1,723 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $68,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,579 shares in the company, valued at $32,519,411.58. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Ira Liran sold 300 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $12,006.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $1,067,400.00.
Vita Coco Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of COCO traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.30. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $40.32.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 709,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
