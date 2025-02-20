“Integer Holdings Releases Q4 and Full Year Results for 2024”

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a prominent manufacturer of medical devices, announced its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year that ended on December 31, 2024, on February 20, 2025. The results were disclosed in a press release that was submitted along with the current report as per a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the information in SEC Form 8-K filed by the company, a detailed view on the results of the operations and the financial condition of the firm is available. However, it is made clear that the information under Item 2.02 in the report, which includes results of operations, is being furnished and is not deemed filed for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, the information will not be included by reference into any registration statement or any other document filed as per the Securities Act of 1933, unless it is set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

In addition to the earnings, the Company also updated its Earnings Conference Call slide presentation for the fourth quarter and the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2024. Interested individuals can access the presentation on the company’s website, specifically in the “Investor Relations – News & Events” section. The presentation will also be referenced in Integer’s upcoming earnings conference call. Nonetheless, it is stated that the data found on the company’s website serves supplementary purposes and is not incorporated by reference here.

The information in the Form 8-K filing gives investors an understanding of Integer Holding’s financial performance for the specified period and its commitments to financial transparency. More insights can be obtained from the attached press release (Exhibit 99.1) and the interactive data file (Exhibit 104).

