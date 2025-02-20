Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Integer updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.840-6.200 EPS.

Integer Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ITGR traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 193,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Integer has a 12-month low of $97.49 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.