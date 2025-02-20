Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.840-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Integer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Integer has a 12-month low of $97.49 and a 12-month high of $146.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

