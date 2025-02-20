Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 481,574 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 176,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.