InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,800 ($98.15) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,898.75 ($74.23).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of LON:IHG traded down GBX 129.13 ($1.62) on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,970.87 ($125.47). 864,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is £100.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,956.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.35. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,032 ($88.49) and a fifty-two week high of £109.75 ($138.10).

(Get Free Report)

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.