International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Reduced by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,109.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.