International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Bank of America

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

