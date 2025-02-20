Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,410 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 6.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $165,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 68,404.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,768,000 after acquiring an additional 483,621 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after purchasing an additional 312,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intuit by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $104,278,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $582.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.85. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

