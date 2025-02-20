Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $597.77 and last traded at $603.30. 287,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,693,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $608.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.88.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,023. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

