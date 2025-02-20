Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USXF. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 332,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 130,004 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 463,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 67,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 90,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,783,000.

USXF stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

