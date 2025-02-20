Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 519,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 270,466 shares.The stock last traded at $117.83 and had previously closed at $116.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

