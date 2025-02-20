Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $539.52 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

