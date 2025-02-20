Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) is Able Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,398,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQWL stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $728.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

