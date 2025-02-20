Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 428.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP stock opened at $182.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.17.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
