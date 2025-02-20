Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Lifted by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 141,687 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after purchasing an additional 184,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,888,000 after purchasing an additional 197,353 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

