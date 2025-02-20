Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $16,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4,307.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

