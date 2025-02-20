Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LCI Industries (LCII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII):

2/15/2025 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2025 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – LCI Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $108.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2025 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2025 – LCI Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2025 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/25/2024 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

LCII stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares in the company, valued at $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.