IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

