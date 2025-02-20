Isabella Bank (ISBA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Isabella Bank to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect Isabella Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISBA stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.02. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Isabella Bank from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

