iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,337,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 7,093,419 shares.The stock last traded at $100.52 and had previously closed at $100.50.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.