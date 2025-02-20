iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.52 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

