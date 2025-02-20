iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Lowered by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,170 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after buying an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,726,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,665,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 341,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,263,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,307,000 after acquiring an additional 363,155 shares during the period.

SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

