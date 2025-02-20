iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEF opened at $92.97 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.