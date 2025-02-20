iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,268,000 after acquiring an additional 147,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

