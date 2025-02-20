iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.5% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

