iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 162202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2874 dividend. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.