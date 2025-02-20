iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 162202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2874 dividend. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

