iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 907463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

