iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.83.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

