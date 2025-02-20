iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $112.62, with a volume of 478682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.82.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLUE. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 421.5% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 88,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

