iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,744 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 780,141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,076,000 after buying an additional 299,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $167.96 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

