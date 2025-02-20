iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Unionview LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Unionview LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.