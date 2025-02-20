iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $28,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $349.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.38 and a 52 week high of $350.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.10. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

