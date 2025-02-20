iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

