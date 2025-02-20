iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,903,000 after acquiring an additional 253,634 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock opened at $230.53 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $192.87 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.48.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

