iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,325,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the previous session’s volume of 340,849 shares.The stock last traded at $128.81 and had previously closed at $127.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

