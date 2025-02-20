iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 616,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after buying an additional 100,781 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.61 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

