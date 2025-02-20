ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.12 and last traded at $81.05, with a volume of 57345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.97%.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.
