ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.12 and last traded at $81.05, with a volume of 57345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ITOCHU Co. ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Free Report ) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

