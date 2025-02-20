J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 46,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $91.63 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

