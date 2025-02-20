Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $40,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

