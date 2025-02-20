Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Sells $43,823.67 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,717 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $43,823.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,988.34. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,551 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $43,170.52.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,572 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $7,419.84.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Up 1.5 %

JCTC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 10,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.34. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.