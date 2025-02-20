Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Sells $43,823.67 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,717 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $43,823.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,988.34. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 13th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,551 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $43,170.52.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,572 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $7,419.84.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Up 1.5 %
JCTC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 10,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.34. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
