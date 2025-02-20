Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFINGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 113193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Jiayin Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $560.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

